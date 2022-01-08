Heavens have fallen…

Walking down the lush green gardens of Paradise, Sahil suddenly stopped and said to Aamir, “Let us go back to the gate”. Without saying anything, Aamir accompanied him, and both reached the gate of Paradise. It seemed that Sahil’s eyes were looking for someone. He had a lot to ask, but could not articulate.

An old man sitting near the gate came towards them and inquired, “My dear kids, what are you looking for here”? Without allowing Aamir to speak, Sahil said, “I am looking for the person who fired bullets on me and killed me. I remember when our teacher tried to stop him from firing on us, he told our teacher that he would go to paradise if he killed us. That is why I am here. I want to see him and ask him something”.

On hearing this, the old man got stunned and after a long pause, replied, “My dear son, do you know our ancestor Hazrat Adam (AS)? He was told to leave this Paradise because of small disobedience towards Allah Almighty”. Moving his hand over Sahil’s head, he added, “Your killers have miserably gone against the commandments of Allah. They let loose hell on earth, and in return got dumped in real Hell”.