Heavy rains causing mishaps

A number of people have been affected due to heavy rains. The heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides. Several persons lost their lives as houses collapsed. Some people lost houses in flash floods and landslides.

There is immediate need to provide relief to all the affected people. Those who have lost their family members must be provided the relief and those who have lost houses should be provided temporary accommodation and financial assistance till they make their own arrangements.

Relief to the affected people at this crucial time is very important. The damaged roads and bridges must be reconstructed at the earliest to restore the road connectivity in the affected areas.