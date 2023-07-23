Heavy rains causing mishaps

A number of people have been affected due to heavy rains. The heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides. Several persons lost their lives as houses collapsed. Some people lost houses in flash floods and landslides.
There is immediate need to provide relief to all the affected people. Those who have lost their family members must be provided the relief and those who have lost houses should be provided temporary accommodation and financial assistance till they make their own arrangements.
Relief to the affected people at this crucial time is very important. The damaged roads and bridges must be reconstructed at the earliest to restore the road connectivity in the affected areas.
Besides providing the relief to the affected people and reconstructing the damaged infrastructure there is an immediate need to strengthen further the mechanism of relief and rescue operations under such situations.
More expert teams with additional man power should be set up for timely help to those affected. Flash floods and landslides, and the subsequent mishaps, is a reality and will continue to occur. There is an immediate need to create a mechanism to minimise the loss of life in such mishaps.
There should be proper coordination between various concerned departments to provide timely help to the affected people. No doubt the exiting relief and rescue teams are doing a good job but going by the increasing number of mishaps there is a need to increase the number of such teams and also strengthen them.
The concerned departments must be fully prepared to deal with such situations at any time. Dealing with such situations by the experts becomes more effective.
The people must also take precautions while such situations emerge. Unnecessary movement which can prove dangerous for lives should be avoided in such times.
All precautions must be taken as are being advised by the experts from time to time. Once the situation improves one can resume the normal activities in such areas.
The movement of vehicles on major highways must come to a complete halt in the affected stretches whenever there are landslides or shooting stones.
During flash flood in an area, those from the neighbouring places must avoid going unnecessarily to such areas. The over crowdedness sometimes hampers the work of rescue teams. There is an overall need to be in a state of preparedness at official and unofficial levels to deal with such situations.