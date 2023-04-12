Heavy traffic rush in a run up to Eid

At the time when important roads have become narrow because of the ongoing work on Srinagar Smart City Projects, effective handling of vehicular traffic rush during the days before Eid is more important.

Since there is still some time for this rush to begin and gain momentum, the concerned authorities must plan in advance the measures to deal with such a scenario.

It has been always seen that just before Eid, the markets witness heavy rush of people. This also increases the traffic flow on the roads. For last several years the scale of the rush in markets has been varying from Eid to Eid.