Heed Modi’s Message

These are bare facts, and cannot be denied, but that doesn’t mean that India and Pakistan cannot foster their own relationship on a positive course. Once Pakistan starts living up to its vow of not allowing its soil to be used for terrorism and export of terrorism, 90 per cent of its own problems would end.

And of course, Kashmir will benefit. If it really considers itself as friend of Kashmiris, it must stop cross-border terrorism. As it hates cross-border terrorism visiting it from Afghanistan, India hates that coming from Pakistan.

This offers a way forward. Pakistan wants Kashmir to be discussed first. Of this first is the reversal of the August 5, 2019 decisions of scrapping special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, its bifurcation.

The irony of the history is that the erstwhile state of J&K as on August 5 , 2019 was part of the original erstwhile state that suffered split and split since 1947.

So that should give Pakistan an idea that if it insists on talking of the Kashmir on this side of the LoC, it would have to put its part of Kashmir, the territory of the state it gifted to China, and the territory that China occupied in 1962, apart from Gilgit-Baltistan on the table.

Since it has no means nor power to get back original J&K’s territories from China, its talk of discussing this J&K, and the UN resolutions is rendered irrelevant.