Hello Banks!

There is no denying the fact that the outbreak of coronavirus in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, later taking the shape of an unprecedented pandemic of the century just in the beginning of the year 2020, not only consumed millions of lives, but also devastated the world economic order.

However, the pandemic-induced miseries at the same time brought a host of opportunities at our doorsteps to guide us to realign in line with the never-seen-before changing world order, particularly on the economic front, for betterment.

In fact, the deadly impact of the pandemic taught us lessons of the century, triggering radical changes not only in the way of our living, but also reshaped the economic processes on the whole.