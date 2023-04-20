Helping to overcome addiction

Role of psychotherapy

Psychotherapy for drug addiction aims to help individuals overcome their addiction by addressing underlying psychological issues that may contribute to drug use. This type of therapy can be delivered through various approaches, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing, and family therapy. CBT, for example, focuses on identifying and challenging negative thoughts and behaviors related to drug use, while motivational interviewing aims to strengthen an individual's motivation and commitment to change.

A detrimental approach:

Individuals who are not qualified professionals or therapists may believe that they can offer helpful advice and support to individuals with drug addiction. However, this type of behavior can be counterproductive, as it may be perceived as patronizing and may create a sense of resistance to change.

A study by D'Onofrio et al. (2015) found that individuals who received unsolicited advice from family and friends were more likely to continue using drugs. This highlights the need for qualified professionals to provide appropriate psychotherapy that is evidence-based and tailored to individual needs.

Hence , the success of psychotherapy in drug addiction treatment is heavily dependent on the competence of the therapist. Individuals who are not qualified professionals or therapists may inadvertently jeopardize the recovery process by offering inappropriate advice or patronizing behaviors..It is therefore essential for individuals seeking treatment for drug addiction to work with qualified professionals who can provide appropriate psychotherapy and support. This includes licensed therapists and counselors who have specialized training in addiction treatment and evidence-based approaches to psychotherapy.

Value hierarchy recalibration:

Drug addiction is often linked to a recalibration of an individual's value hierarchy, where drugs become the top priority. Psychotherapy can help individuals recalibrate their value hierarchy by identifying and reinforcing positive values that are consistent with a drug-free lifestyle.

According to a study by Luoma et al. (2007), individuals who underwent CBT-based treatment for substance abuse demonstrated significant improvements in their value hierarchy and reported higher levels of personal values related to health, social relationships, and personal growth.