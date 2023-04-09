Hey, It’s Siblings Day

Every year on April 10, Siblings Day is observed in some parts of the United States and Canada, and on 31st May in Europe. Siblings Day is also celebrated in India under the banner of Raksha Bandhan. The Siblings Day Foundation in U.S.A is trying its best to make it a global holiday.

The day is to commemorate the importance of having siblings in our lives and the bond we share with them. Examples of commemoration include giving our siblings a surprise gift, a gift-card, or taking them out for dinner.

Non-material ways of observances on this day include giving hugs to our sibling(s), spending quality time with them, honouring their presence in our life, and greeting them on various social media platforms using childhood memories.

However, much more than being symbolic, is the need to rediscover the spirit of the sibling relationship. Our brothers and our sisters are our siblings. So are our cousins, siblings among themselves.

Our parents and the parents of our cousins have been siblings too and all of it traces back to some siblings in the remote past, till we ascend to Adam, the foremost father of entire humanity.

All the lineages sink to the same point. Allah derives his choicest name, Al-Rahman, from the root Arabic word, rahm meaning womb of the mother, straightaway pointing to ties of kinship.

Siblings Day can add great value to the much-forgotten oneness of humanity. However, cherishing anything globally without having achieved it locally would be a mere show-off and ethically undesirable. Unfortunately, the locale is low in sibling relationships, which among other things limits the happiness index globally.