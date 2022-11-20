Hi-tech joint replacement

DR. SUJOY BHATTACHARJEE

If you have a parent who has been advised of joint replacement surgery, you might have heard a thousand excuses about why they don’t want to get it done immediately.

From distressing stories of unsuccessful operations of some neighbour’s distant relative to some herbal oil that is making them feel much better; from the season not being suitable for the surgery to let’s wait till after some family event; the list of excuses goes on and on.

While the trepidation and fear are palpable, one must not trust all the rumours and half-truths doing the rounds. And so, the next time your parent makes an excuse, do tell them that all these stories are now a thing of the past because of the revolutionary robotic technology for total knee replacement, which results in better outcomes, quicker recovery and an enhanced range of motion.