Hi-tech joint replacement

DR. SUJOY BHATTACHARJEE
If you have a parent who has been advised of joint replacement surgery, you might have heard a thousand excuses about why they don’t want to get it done immediately.
From distressing stories of unsuccessful operations of some neighbour’s distant relative to some herbal oil that is making them feel much better; from the season not being suitable for the surgery to let’s wait till after some family event; the list of excuses goes on and on.
While the trepidation and fear are palpable, one must not trust all the rumours and half-truths doing the rounds. And so, the next time your parent makes an excuse, do tell them that all these stories are now a thing of the past because of the revolutionary robotic technology for total knee replacement, which results in better outcomes, quicker recovery and an enhanced range of motion.
Wondering how the robot makes a difference?
For one thing, this avant-garde technological marvel has revolutionised joint replacement in more ways than one can imagine.
Unmatched Accuracy
Personalised 3D surgical pre-planning using high-end CT scan imaging ensures the best implant positioning with maximum(sub-mm) cutting accuracy.
Fast Recovery
Patients undergoing knee replacement surgery can walk 3-4 hours after the operation. Moreover, the recovery is so fine that the patient forgets that he/she has an artificial knee.
Reduced Risks
With minimal human intervention, the risk of infection is substantially reduced and there is less bone loss, ligament loss and blood loss. The surgeries are sutureless, scarless and painless.
Improved Lifestyle
Robotic joint replacement also ensures an active lifestyle, enabling the patient to perform a range of movements, from sitting cross-legged on the floor to climbing stairs on their own, without any support.
Minimal Inconvenience
The most astounding benefits of a robotic joint replacement are that the patients won’t have to go without taking a bath for many days after the operation and will also not have to visit the hospital to remove their stitches.
The fully active robot takes care of most of the inconveniences usually associated with traditional operation methods. It has come out as a game-changer, redefining how we conventionally view joint replacements, by promising a better and more active lifestyle for patients restricted by joint immobility.
Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, HOD & Director - Robotic Joint Replacement, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sec 8, Faridabad
