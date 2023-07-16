Highway blues | High time to conduct EIA of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to landslides and caving in of road surface has become a frequent norm during rains and snowfall.



The 270-km Srinagar-Jammu National Highway known as NH-44 is considered to be the lifeline of Kashmir as it is the main surface link to the valley. Frequent closure of the highway is taking a toll on people as it causes disruption in supply of essential items besides their movement.



We need to understand that 90 percent of the geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir falls under Himalayan range and is prone to landslides. The highway passes through Outer Himalaya to Higher Himalayan range making it landslide prone.



However, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway during the past over a decade has been witnessing frequent landslides. Highway closures have been causing huge economic losses to people and the government. Now the highway has turned into a death trap and is devouring precious lives.



There are natural and man-made reasons for the deteriorating condition of the highway. Besides fragile geological, topographic and hydrological conditions, haphazard construction on the highway is among main reasons for landslides.

Many stretches of the highway in Ramban-Udhampur have become highly landslide prone areas. The highway is mostly based on sedimentary and metamorphic rock sequences.



Before 1947, it was a mountain track on which people used to walk. Dogra rulers took in view the vulnerability of mountains to landslides and only allowed carts driven by horses to ply on carefully levelled surfaces. Subsequently, after 1947, the road was developed and expanded into a full-fledged motorable highway given its economic and strategic reasons.



As per experts, geomorphology of this stretch is most erosion prone due to presence of weathered rock mass on slopes, loose rock blocks, landslide and rock slide debris deposits. After rains, the loose material gets saturated triggering landslides.