Hike in GST rates fuels inflation

Unfortunately there has been an increase in the GST rates on various goods and services and this hike in the rates of the GST on many goods fuelled inflation in the country.
This increase in the rates of GST on the different goods and services resulted in the increase in the prices of many goods and services and it has broken the back of the common man and as such the GST council should consider the roll back of the levying and increase in the rates of the GST on some goods and services so that it may not lead to inflation in goods and services.
The curd, lassi, cheese and honey has become costly and the people have to pay GST at the rate of 5% on these goods. The packaged curd, lassi, cheese, honey, cereals, rice, wheat, flour, mutton, fish purchases have been levied 5% GST.
Besides these essential goods the rooms in the hospitals costing more than 5000 rupees have been levied 5% GST, and thus there is hike in the rates of the charges of rent of the rooms of hospitals which is a cause of grave and great concern.
Thus the rooms of the hospitals which were without ICU were levied 5% GST which has come into effect from the 18th of July. In the middle of continuing inflation your pocket will become more loose.
Now packaged and labelled items, including packaged and libeled curd, cheese, lassi and other daily used items will cost more because of the levy of more GST.
In the last month meeting of the GST council it was decided to make changes on the rates of the GST on various goods and the changes on the rates of GST on various goods and services has taken effect from 18th July. Thus, now under this curd, lassi, cereals, rice, flour, mutton, meat and fish have become costly.
There is possibility that the prices of 149 goods and services will get increased due to the hike and levying of the 5% GST and decision to this effect has taken place due to the decision of the meeting of GST council last month and it will be a big drain on the pocket of a common consumer; and thus it calls for reconsideration of the recent decision of the GST council.
In the last month meeting of the GST council under the chairmanship of the finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman there has been change in the rates of the GST slabs and new items have been levied 5% GST. The government has made changes in the rates of 143 goods.
These changes in the rate slabs of the GST will end the exemptions which government had given to people before the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, in 2017 and 2018. With this the consumers have experienced a big shock.
Because of the inflation the pocket of a common man has already experienced a hole and the government has given a big setback to common man because of the hike in the rates. It is very unfortunate for the common man who is already reeling inflation.
The GST council meeting which has taken place on 28th and 29th of June, its decisions have come into effect from 18th of July and the common man has been overburdened. This is a cause of grave concern to the people and the planners.
The author is a columnist and social activist