Hike in GST rates fuels inflation

Unfortunately there has been an increase in the GST rates on various goods and services and this hike in the rates of the GST on many goods fuelled inflation in the country.

This increase in the rates of GST on the different goods and services resulted in the increase in the prices of many goods and services and it has broken the back of the common man and as such the GST council should consider the roll back of the levying and increase in the rates of the GST on some goods and services so that it may not lead to inflation in goods and services.

The curd, lassi, cheese and honey has become costly and the people have to pay GST at the rate of 5% on these goods. The packaged curd, lassi, cheese, honey, cereals, rice, wheat, flour, mutton, fish purchases have been levied 5% GST.

Besides these essential goods the rooms in the hospitals costing more than 5000 rupees have been levied 5% GST, and thus there is hike in the rates of the charges of rent of the rooms of hospitals which is a cause of grave and great concern.

Thus the rooms of the hospitals which were without ICU were levied 5% GST which has come into effect from the 18th of July. In the middle of continuing inflation your pocket will become more loose.

Now packaged and labelled items, including packaged and libeled curd, cheese, lassi and other daily used items will cost more because of the levy of more GST.