His contribution to society is worth remembering

One of the same kind, a great personality belonging to the Shopian region was Malik Muhammad Ahsan Shah, whose life and achievements, and the vision he held for the greater common good of the community, was unparalleled in this area.

He was born in a middle class family in 1928. His father, Malik Noor Shah was a man of knowledge and a famous hakeem; which as a professional legacy was carried forward by his other son, Malik Abdul Ahad Shah. Malik Ahsan Shah continued his studies, and in 1944, he graduated with first division from the University of Lahore.

After the completion, he took keen interest in the problems and issues faced by a common man. He actively participated and involved many other persons for the social, educational and economic uplift of the people of Shopian.

For the establishment of national high school at Shopian and to land for its construction and development, he toiled hard and made it possible; it benefits the people of Shopian and its surroundings till date.