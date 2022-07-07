Hitting multiple targets

Analysts opine that BJP has executed a long term action plan which is primarily aimed at 2024 parliamentary polls and ensuing Mumbai Municipal Corporations elections.

Second, the saffron party has settled the scores with Uddhav Thackeray who had preferred Congress and NCP though assembly polls were fought by Shiv Sena and BJP together in 2017.

Third, central leaders have also avenged the humiliation faced by the party when Fadnavis was sworn in the morning but Sharad Pawar’s Chanakya Niti had outsmarted Modi-Shah combine as government fell in six days.

Fourth, BJP has anointed grassroots Shiv Sainik to counter the allegation of being hungry for power which will be an effective election plank to hit against Uddhav who has been promoting himself and his son.

Fifth, caste equations may also change as Shinde is a Maratha which may create an impact in the entire state.