HOLEH HAEJ: The Disease, Rituals and Kashmir

Here in this column, I don’t want to bore my readers by giving them a detailed description about this disease. I leave that for medical science experts.

But, all I want to shed light on in the below mentioned paragraphs is on measles (popularly known as Holej in Kashmir) and Kashmir’s culture, tradition and rituals associated with it.

Majority among us today do not even know that measles is called Holeh Haej or Holej or Holej Baed in our mother-tongue. And they don’t possess any knowledge about the rituals that were performed by people in Kashmir when measles would bother them.

It is important to tell you that when people taunted others, they would say, ‘Paye Holej Budh’ (may measles attack you) - a remark made in order to anger, wound or provoke someone. Our elderly are the only people in Kashmir who still have sound knowledge about the rituals that would go with this disease.