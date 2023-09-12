Holistic approach in a mission mode is needed

The COVID-19 pandemic is no less than a depression phase of a business cycle and it has put a ceiling upon most of the economic and political activities in almost every economy. It has further dipped the saffron production, productivity, and marketing. Shocks always dampen the economy and the role of the political economy cannot be neglected in the phase of shocks such as COVID-19.

Therefore, the impact of a bad political economy post COVID-19 must be seen for all important industries in Jammu and Kashmir including Saffron. Economic processes in the saffron industry are everywhere political in the sense that most of the activities of saffron farming right from the point of production to the point of distribution and marketing require political considerations.

There is no denying the fact that it is due to the bad political economy of Jammu and Kashmir in general and saffron industry in particular that the National Saffron Mission failed significantly.

There are many reasons responsible for bad the political economy of the saffron industry in Jammu and Kashmir. The main reasons are: political instability, dominance of brokers or Dalals in saffron trade and marketing, and absence of information system or market intellect for saffron in Jammu and Kashmir.

There is asymmetric information on the part of both buyers as well as sellers of saffron in the market thereby degrading the quality of the saffron traded. Saffron growers are not aware of the ruling prices of their produce prevailing in the markets.