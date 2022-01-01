Home Loan Dilemmas

One of the biggest hurdles is the revenue papers of the land or house which actually are the basis for appraising the home loan application. In the first instance, obtaining documents from the revenue department is an uphill task and time consuming. The drafting of these documents, most of the time, is found improper in the context of ownership structure of the property (land or house). Then it’s the quantum of finance which ignites an argument between the bank and the applicant. Often we see the applicant not satisfied with the quantum of finance and complain of under financing. Before arriving at the quantum of finance, the bank evaluates the repayment capacity of the applicant. The repayment capacity is analysed on the basis of some factors like applicant’s monthly net income, unpaid loans, financial history, past repayment record, continuity in present employment or business, total years in employment and nature of employment. And of course, applicants CIBIL score will be considered to evaluate your financial position.

The value of property (in case you are seeking loan for purchasing a built house) or estimate (in case of loan for construction of house) showing costs of meeting different stages of construction too have a linkage to the quantum of finance. The banks have their own way for appraising a property as they have their own approved valuators who assign a value to the property based on their established parameters.