Home, old age, and old age homes

Mukhtar Masood and U Thant

Mukhtar Masood's Awaz e Dost leaves an enduring effect on the reader. When I wanted to write this column about old age, Awaz e Dost sounded like a reminder.

U Thant, Secretary General of UNO from 1961 to 1971 came to Lahore. Mukhtar Masood was in the team that welcomed him. As usual U Thant faced many question on different global conflicts.

And as usual, the diplomat in him, shuffled all of them. To Mukhtar it was “an empty talk, called diplomatic etiquette.” The truthful, upright person in Mukhtar Masood was disappointed, and his autograph album remained in his pocket. He didn't like to get a signature from a person who is scared of saying anything straight. The event passes off and the memory fades.

Lahore stays back at Lahore, and Mukhtar is now in some city of Japan. He picks up an English magazine, and there is a picture on it. U Thant didn't actually say anything at Lahore, but this picture spoke. At his home, in Burma, U Thant was meeting his mother.

An old, frail lady, wearing an ordinary dress, full of wrinkles, sitting in a chair with bare feet. U Thant, the Secretary General of the world's biggest transnational body, UNO, wearing a fine suit, but sitting right in her mother's feet, almost knelt down.

Mukhtar is moved by the scene. “I have forgotten the press conference of the secretary General of UNO at Lahore. I am now in search of the blessed son, wanting to get his autograph for my album.”

U than, the son.

Old age homes

Our moral imagination of parents makes us take fright on the very idea of an old age home. We thoroughly rubbish the West on this, as if we are really superior moral beings. Without sparing a minute to understand what changes in the society, and the economy, lead to institutions like old age homes, or hospices, we reject the very idea of an old age home.

But sooner or later reality will hit us hard, and old age home will sound very normal. We might name it as Ehatae Waqar – Precincts of Esteem, but what is in a name! To address this problem, and to ensure respect, love and care for our parents we need a-sentimental approach to this problem. Our parents, need a lot of counselling on how to deal with grown up children. Our parents, and us, as we grow to replace them, need training on how to ensure space for children when they are married. The way we insist that our children, with their partners and their children, be a part of one seamless household space, is bound to create problems. Children are not owned by parents. That is a power frame. Parents should not seek to control their children, particularly after marriage. It spoils relationships. The structure of our families and the conduct of our parents largely contributes to the problems we face in our families, and which ultimately makes our parents suffer when they turn old, and fall sick.

As we need to make ourselves, and our children, mindful of the responsibilities towards our old parents, there is a need to accept the changes that have happened in our families, in our extended network of relations, in our neighbourhood, in our economy, in our work, and work schedule. There are cases where a son, despite wanting to be with his old and weak parents, cannot afford to be. There are cases where the financial health of a person makes it impossible to take care of the sick parents. It is in such cases that the state and the society creates institutions that support such families.