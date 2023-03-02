Honey—the dietary supplement

Honey as a dietary supplement is a much quoted health advisory. Al-Nahl [the Bee] chapter 16th of Al-Quran states in its Verse 68:

‘’ And thy Lord taught Bee to build its cells in hills, on trees, and in (men’s) habitations’’

Abdullah Yousuf Ali, in his famous commentary on Quran characterizes honeycomb with its hexagonal cells, geometrically perfect, a wonderful structure and is well called buyut (homes, the pleural of ‘bayt’ home in Arabic) and the way the bee finds out inaccessible places, in the hills, in the trees, and even among the habitations of men is one of the marvels of nature i.e. of Allah’s working in His creation. Working to what end in case of Bee is elucidated in the Verse: 69 of the same chapter: