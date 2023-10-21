Hospital Odyssey

In the land of sterile white,

Where life and death entwine.

I’ve witnessed the human fight,

In a hospital, agonies align.

Frail humans, all the same,

In the midst of pain and hope.

Seeking health, a common aim,

Across the stretch we cope.



A child in the ICU, lifeless in the machine’s embrace,



A 7-month expecting mother, bearing her premature womb’s weight.

These added chapters in life’s complex maze,



Reveal the challenges we face, the battles we create.

Doctors, like modern angel,

With coats as robes, so pure.

Steer through difficult tangle,

Seeking remedies to find a cure.

Some treat the tests and charts,

While some embrace with empathy.

Understanding a patient’s aching hearts,

Unveiling human fates’ dyspathy.

Behold the strength and spirit,

In each patient’s unique face.

With courage, they won’t quit,

Resilience is their grace.

Yet, in this delicate theater,

Anxieties bloom, wild and free.

Some with laughter, others in tears,

In the hospital’s gallery.

Attend to those who tend,

With hearts as heavy as stones.



On pink and blue Thermocol sheets, they lay to mend,

In this world where pain dethrones.

Small gatherings in agony,

Share tales of kith and kin.

In this world where pain’s cacophony,

Becomes the thread that pulls us in.

Urban and rural merge,

In this haven of joy and sorrow.

Life’s struggles, as bitter as a dirge,

Yet, unity we find in this borrowed morrow.

Rich and poor, none apart,

Equal in the hospital’s embrace.

Beneath the sun’s depart,

Humanity finds its sacred place.

In the empire of disease and care,

The human spirit stands unmatched.



Mothers tending to children with love to spare,

And children for their parents, so attached.

But some facilities are a struggle,

Patient care often hits a wall.

A mosaic of both poise and juggle,

In long hospital hall.

During the gloom and the grace,

Some doctors lend a caring hand,

While others in the hectic race,

May not fully understand.

Inadequate facilities sometimes mar,

The journey to recovery’s shore.

Yet, we find who we truly are,

In this space where ailing implore.

So, in the land of sterile white,

Where life and death coexist.

Humanity’s strength takes flight,

In this space of suffering we persist.