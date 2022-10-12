Housing schemes for poor

There should not be any unnecessary delay in providing government financial assistance to poor people in rural and urban areas for constructing their own houses.

Government is providing the assistance to people living below poverty line ( BPL) through Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana ( Prime Minister's Rural Housing Scheme) in rural areas. Previously, the scheme was called Indira Awas Yojna.

The people living under BPL in urban areas are covered by another scheme- Housing for All by 2022. Living in a tin shed for last four years at Dewar in Pattan of North Kashmir, a family had applied long back for the government financial assistance and is yet to get it.