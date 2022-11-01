How important are money lessons

Last week, the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority under the aegis of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) organised an ‘Investor Education, Awareness and Protection’ conference in Srinagar. Among other activities at the event, it was the technical session where experts deliberated upon the given topic: “Financial literacy a tool of economic empowerment”.

Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, established by the Government of India on September 7, 2016, is mandated to promote investor education, awareness and protection.

It is also mandated to make refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits/debentures etc. that have been transferred to the Fund after the amounts have remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years.

For instance, if an unclaimed dividend, matured deposits with companies other than banking companies along with accrued interest, unpaid or unclaimed application money received by companies for the allotment of shares and due for refund etc. are lying as unpaid for seven years, the amounts will be transferred by the respective companies to the IEPF. The amount parked in the fund is utilized for promotion of investors’ education, awareness and protection.

However, any person or shareholder whose unpaid or unclaimed amount has been transferred by the company to the IEPF can claim refunds from the IEPF Authority. Notably, according to the Fund authority, more than 28,000 claim refunds have been approved with transfer of about 1.6 crore shares and related dividends.