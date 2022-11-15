How Internet is shaping children’s lives

November is a month when children all over the world are focused and debated as future builders of a nation. We have two ‘Children’s Day’ observed in this month.

One is our National Children’s Day celebrated on November 14 and the second is a World Children’s Day marked on November 20. On both days, the issues confronting the children are highlighted and flagged for resolution.

Even as education and health are two major domains craving for children welfare policies, many children’s lives in the last couple of years have become ‘digital by default’ and the process continues.

In other words, they are now in a world where they are ‘growing up digital’ and the vast expanding digital landscape has thrown a big challenge for the policy makers and more particularly to the parents when it comes to the welfare of children in any geography of the world.

Nevertheless, Covid-induced lockdowns complicated the challenges as millions of children across the globe found themselves enveloped in the whirlpool of the web.

Almost overnight, following the pandemic-induced lockdowns, children’s lives suddenly fell to the digital wave by default and became (and continue to become) reliant on digital infrastructures. On the face of it, the exposure of children to the world of the Internet is construed as a positive development on the premise that the digital exposure would make them understand things quickly and ultimately knowledgeable. But when we look at findings of some global research, the sudden reliance of children on the internet triggered during the years of the pandemic has more negative impact on their learning and development than the positives.

I have come across several parents of young children with some kind of disgusting Internet stories. Children stumbling onto a pornographic photos/videos or any other adult content has become common incidents and a huge cause of concern for parents.

Speaking in the local (J&K) context, the seamless exposure of children to the world of Internet has compounded the challenge of parenting. Otherwise also, owing to the three decades of turmoil, it has been a routine for most of the Kashmiri parents to encounter regressive behavior, anxiety, depression, aggression and conduct problems in their children.