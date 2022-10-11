How relevant is e-rupee

Precisely, CDBC or a Digital Rupee would be exchangeable one-to-one with the government-issued money. It is the same as the legal currency we use. The only difference is that it would be in a digital form.

The digital rupee, as per the RBI concept note, could provide the public with a risk-free virtual currency that will provide them with legitimate benefits without the risks of dealing in private virtual currencies. It may, therefore, fulfill the demand for secured digital currency besides protecting the public from the abnormal level of volatility that some of these virtual digital assets experience. Thus, safeguarding the trust of the common man in the Indian Rupee vis-à-vis proliferation of crypto assets is another important motivation for introducing CBDC.

In the given environment when use of online services are gaining momentum and witnessing mass movement of people towards the online platforms to conduct various financial transactions, the functioning of the formal digital currency (e-rupee) in the monetary system would be worth watching. Precisely, amid this never-seen-before surge in online transactions, experts have started dishing out their opinions about embedding of the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in the country’s digital payment system with a series of question marks. These opinions suggest that the digital rupee won’t be the most preferred alternative to the fast expanding online platform. All over the world, banks, institutions, and governments are currently engaged in performing research and analysis on the economic and technical feasibility of introducing a new form of digital currency and its impact on monetary and fiscal policy.

Meanwhile, there are certain wrinkles attached with the digital currencies and need to be ironed out. Let me reproduce these issues pointed out by some experts.

One, if CBDCs are indeed efficient disintermediation vehicles for retail savers, this could adversely affect bank deposits and eventually growth of bank credit. Some central banks are contemplating ways of limiting retail and institutional CBDC holdings, through either hard limits or monetary disincentives. This needs greater public discussion.

Two, given the public preference for cash and the comfortable blanket of anonymity it offers, CBDCs have to create foolproof systems for privacy protection; recent developments have left the public wary of excessive state intervention in their lives.

Three, central banks will have to figure out how to manage cross-border flows vis-à-vis CBDCs and the attendant volatility because these eventually impact inflation and growth.

It’s fervently believed that Digital Rupee would increase the safety and efficiency of both wholesale and retail payment systems. On the wholesale side, a central bank digital currency would facilitate quick settlement of retail payments. It could improve the efficiency of making payments at the point of sale or between two parties.

Precisely, it would be a challenging task for the RBI to issue Digital Rupee. It comes with a host of technological, legal and economic issues that warrant careful examination and planning. Taking a lead to launch its own digital currency (e-rupee) when most of the countries are still engaged in thorough research about its impact on the monetary and fiscal policies, the delivery of e-rupee by the RBI is worth praising. However, the apex bank has to ensure that the monetary policy implementation and financial stability of the country is not jeopardized while rolling out a digital rupee.