How safe is ‘Safe Deposit Locker’

Who can avail a locker facility from the bank?

Anybody can approach a bank for a locker facility, but with certain conditions. There are two broad categories of customers, which include existing customers of a bank and those who do not have a banking relationship with the bank. In the later category, the banks have to ensure that they are in full compliance with the criteria under Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. However, banks carry out due diligence for all the customers who have applied for a locker.

Precisely, you can get a locker facility from any bank branch. But usually banks give preference to their own account holders. Since it makes sense for the banks to prefer their own customers, it would be in the fitness of things to open a savings/current account with a branch which is convenient to you to visit.

What kind of documentation is required to obtain a locker facility?

Documentation is simple. You are required to fill the application form at the branch. You also need to submit Know Your Customer (KYC) documents along with photographs. You have to also sign an agreement with the bank. In case a joint application is made, all members are required to submit KYC documents and sign the agreement at the bank branch. You can operate a locker as joint holders and or in the ‘either or survivor’ mode. Retain a copy of this agreement.

Notably, banks have a uniform locker agreement framed by IBA (Indian Banks Association) which doesn’t contain any unfair terms or conditions. There is a clause in the locker agreement that the locker-hirer/s shall not keep anything illegal or any hazardous substance in the Safe Deposit locker. In case a bank has suspicions about the deposit of illegal or hazardous substances in the locker by a customer, banks can take appropriate action against the customer. A duplicate copy of the agreement entered on a duly stamped paper signed by both the parties is provided to the customer to keep them abreast of their rights and responsibilities while the original agreement is retained with the bank.

Is opening a fixed deposit mandatory for getting a locker facility?

No. The existing locker rules don’t contain any such pre-condition. As per RBI instructions, banks cannot force customers to open a term deposit account for availing a locker facility.

However, the rules allow banks to obtain a fixed deposit covering three years’ rent and the charges at the time of allotment. So, the bank can ask a customer seeking a locker facility to open a term deposit covering three years of rent and charges of the locker. This is done to ensure prompt payment of locker rent as there may be cases where the locker-hirer stops operating or paying the rent for the locker.

Notably, in case a locker holder surrenders the locker after paying the rent in advance, the banks have to return the proportionate amount of advance rent collected from the customer.