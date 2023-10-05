How to be sane in the age of social media
BY BILAL GANI
In the digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives, connecting us with friends, family, and the world at large. While it offers numerous benefits, including instant communication and access to information, it also poses significant challenges to our mental well-being.
The constant stream of information, the pressure to curate a perfect online persona, and the addictive nature of scrolling can take a toll on our sanity.
Social media often presents an idealised version of people's lives, where they showcase their best moments and achievements. Constant exposure to this curated content can lead individuals to compare their own lives negatively, fostering feelings of inadequacy and envy.
Scrolling through social media feeds can create a fear of missing out on exciting events or experiences that others are seemingly enjoying. This fear can lead to anxiety and a sense of isolation.
The addictive nature of social media, with its constant notifications and the desire to gain likes and comments, can lead to compulsive use.
This can interfere with daily life, disrupt sleep patterns, and contribute to stress. Social media algorithms often show users content that aligns with their existing beliefs and interests, creating filter bubbles and echo chambers. This can lead to closed-mindedness, polarised views, and a distorted sense of reality.
There have been numerous cases of individuals engaging in obsessive online stalking and harassment. For example, some individuals have relentlessly targeted celebrities or public figures with abusive messages and threats, leading to legal actions and restraining orders.
The auction of India’s Muslim women in January 2022 shows tech weaponised for abuse. The fake auctions that were shared widely on social media are just the latest examples of how technology is being used – often with ease, speed and little expense – to put women at risk through online abuse, theft of privacy or sexual exploitation.
Maintaining Sanity online
Yet, amid the vast sea of social platforms and the seemingly endless stream of updates and notifications, maintaining one's sanity has become a profound challenge for many.
The allure of social media is undeniable, offering us a virtual stage to showcase our lives, beliefs, and aspirations. It allows us to engage with a diverse range of voices, share our thoughts, and access an unprecedented wealth of knowledge.
However, as the boundaries between our physical and digital existences blur, the impact of social media on our mental well-being has grown increasingly complex.
This exploration delves into the ways in which social media has reshaped our perceptions, our relationships, and even our sense of self. It seeks to provide insights into the profound influence that these platforms exert on our lives, both positively and negatively.
Moreover, it offers practical strategies and mindful approaches to help you chart a course towards maintaining your sanity in this age of incessant connectivity and information overload. With mindful practices and a balanced approach, it's possible to navigate the world of social media while maintaining your mental health.
Define Your Purpose
The first step in maintaining sanity in the age of social media is to define your purpose for using these platforms. Are you using them for personal connections, networking, information sharing, or entertainment? Understanding your motivations will help you set boundaries and prioritise your time and energy accordingly.
One of the most significant challenges of social media is the endless scrolling. It's easy to lose hours in the virtual world, neglecting real-life responsibilities and interactions. To combat this, set daily or weekly limits on your screen time for social media apps.
Many smartphones now offer features to track and restrict app usage. The content you consume on social media plays a crucial role in your mental well-being. Unfollow or mute accounts that consistently make you feel negative emotions, and follow those that inspire, educate, or entertain you in a positive way.
Curate your feed to create a more uplifting and supportive online environment. Social media often leads to the "comparison trap." Remember that what people post online is curated and often doesn't reflect the entirety of their lives. Avoid comparing your real-life struggles to someone else's highlight reel. Focus on your own journey and accomplishments.
Practice Digital Etiquette
Be mindful of your online behaviour and the impact it can have on others. Treat people with kindness and respect, even in heated discussions.
Avoid engaging in online arguments or "cancel culture." Remember that constructive dialogue is more productive than virtual feuds.
Social media platforms often measure success through metrics like likes, followers, and comments. It's essential to detach your self-worth from these numbers. Your value as a person is not determined by your online popularity. Focus on personal growth and genuine connections instead.
Regular breaks from social media can refresh your mind and reduce stress. Consider implementing a digital detox where you abstain from social media for a specified period, like a weekend or a week. Use this time to engage in offline activities, connect with nature, or spend quality time with loved ones.
Share Thoughtfully
Having a purpose can help you use it more intentionally. Develop critical thinking skills to discern credible sources and identify misinformation or fake news.
Learn about the psychological effects of social media, so you can better understand and manage its impact on your mental health. If you can't unfriend someone but their posts are causing distress, consider unfollowing or hiding their content from your feed. Before posting, consider the potential impact of your content on others.
Promote positivity and meaningful discussions. Don't feel obligated to accept every friend request or follow every account. Be selective about who you engage with online. Celebrate your real-life accomplishments rather than seeking validation solely through likes and comments.
In the age of social media, maintaining your sanity requires a balanced and mindful approach. Social media should enhance your life, not detract from it.
By defining your purpose, setting limits, curating your feed, and practising digital etiquette, you can enjoy the benefits of these platforms without sacrificing your mental well-being. Remember that your worth extends far beyond your online presence, and taking breaks to reconnect with the real world is essential for a healthy and fulfilling life.