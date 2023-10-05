How to be sane in the age of social media

This can interfere with daily life, disrupt sleep patterns, and contribute to stress. Social media algorithms often show users content that aligns with their existing beliefs and interests, creating filter bubbles and echo chambers. This can lead to closed-mindedness, polarised views, and a distorted sense of reality.

There have been numerous cases of individuals engaging in obsessive online stalking and harassment. For example, some individuals have relentlessly targeted celebrities or public figures with abusive messages and threats, leading to legal actions and restraining orders.

The auction of India’s Muslim women in January 2022 shows tech weaponised for abuse. The fake auctions that were shared widely on social media are just the latest examples of how technology is being used – often with ease, speed and little expense – to put women at risk through online abuse, theft of privacy or sexual exploitation.

Maintaining Sanity online

Yet, amid the vast sea of social platforms and the seemingly endless stream of updates and notifications, maintaining one's sanity has become a profound challenge for many.

The allure of social media is undeniable, offering us a virtual stage to showcase our lives, beliefs, and aspirations. It allows us to engage with a diverse range of voices, share our thoughts, and access an unprecedented wealth of knowledge.

However, as the boundaries between our physical and digital existences blur, the impact of social media on our mental well-being has grown increasingly complex.

This exploration delves into the ways in which social media has reshaped our perceptions, our relationships, and even our sense of self. It seeks to provide insights into the profound influence that these platforms exert on our lives, both positively and negatively.

Moreover, it offers practical strategies and mindful approaches to help you chart a course towards maintaining your sanity in this age of incessant connectivity and information overload. With mindful practices and a balanced approach, it's possible to navigate the world of social media while maintaining your mental health.