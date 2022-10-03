How to change security prism?

For long, there was a call by almost all Kashmiri leaders of significance and consequence, that their land and the people should not be viewed through the security prism alone.
This appeal had a substantive merit. It conveyed that each and every individual, young and old, male or female, had their aspirations which embedded with the vision of the nation, and when they are looked at through the single-lens of security, this hurts.
As I understood it, there were multiple dimensions to it. The leaders who had been in power and out of it had their own way of thinking. Their premise was: (a) that the Valley should not be looked as a problem that can be resolved through the military means only, therefore, there was an urgent need to define the limits of this approach, and in fact, they wanted it to recede with the changing face of the situation. (b) the people here had their entitlement to the privilege granted by the constitution to enjoy their privacy and public space where they could explore and secure their place and position themselves as normal citizens which gelled with the aspirations of the people elsewhere in the country. ( c) there, of course was a pointer toward the time and space - that the situations between 1990s and today were far different, so the treatment of the situation and outlook should have changed accordingly.
Each and every time this plea was advanced, it drew its own interpretation. The leaders were accused of launching this campaign to undermine the work of the security forces and create a wedge between them and the people.
It was seen as something that directly or indirectly held the security apparatus and those operating and guiding it for keeping a mindset of the situation where it was in 1990s.
Political motives were attributed to the leaders. There also was a loud counter, how could security prism be removed when Pakistan was sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, through proxy war, killing people.
Pakistan is a factor, rather it is The Factor. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made a very straightforward observation while speaking at an event at Gujarat’s Vadodara: “While India is expert in Information Technology, our neighbouring country ( Pakistan) is expert in international terrorism.”
And when he made this observation, there was a loud applaud from the audience. His words, and the applause that it evoked from the audience showed that how Pakistan is viewed in this country.
But, in this part of the country, some of the leaders feel that “talking to Pakistan is necessary to address the problem of terrorism emanating from across the border.” Some may not like these words, but there is some element of bitter truth in it, when it is said that several other states in the country - Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujrat - have their borders with Pakistan, but these are the people of Jammu and Kashmir who suffer the most because of the conflict (between India and Pakistan on Kashmir). There is a history to it, which at times is spoken in hushed tone, and, at times silence offers a convenient refuge.
Here comes a point that needs to be pondered over.
There is a way out for everything. Terrorism emanating from across the border needs to be punished, in fact, it should be punished. There should be no mercy or question of leniency. The menace of terrorism is now a world-wide phenomenon.
And it is also true that most of the acts of terror, including the most horrendous ones, including 9/11, Madrid train bombings, London bombings ,and even in Saudi Arabia, have been traced to Pakistan.
Washington provided $450 million aid to Pakistan to refurbish its fleet of F-16 aircraft as part of, what it called to enable Pakistan to fight terrorism, but it appears to have suffered a selective amnesia.
It is a matter of record al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, and many of his associates were found in Pakistan. Does America need a reminder of its own words that Osama bin Laden was the mastermind of the 9/11.
That is Washington’s way of doing things and Pakistanis know that how they have been used as what their foreign minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto said, as “ geopolitical football.”
Pakistan, to serve its interests, needs to have a realistic look at its own position. It’s happy with the aid coming from the US, but it should understand that it would be in a happier position if it leaves its frozen mindset and improve ties with India.
The obsessions since 1947 have yielded nothing for it, and never will. The hardened attitudes beget hardened response. Its acts of terror in Kashmir were punished twice in the most emphatic manner. It should be aware of the consequences.
And what is happening on its western front – border with Pakistan, verbal and arms conflict with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan should make it doubly aware of the fact, that terrorism is a monster and it eats the master, however big expert it may in international terrorism.
It can make the ceasefire on LoC as basis for further progress to alleviate poverty and come out of the uncertainties that have come to it with the devastating floods of biblical proportions that have hit it. Now the flood waters have started receding but the food insecurity is rising.
Having said this, it’s time that there should be appreciation of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Palli village in Jammu on April 24, that he would ensure that “Kashmiri youth wouldn’t suffer the trauma suffered by their parents and grandparents.”, and Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion of “dialogue with the youth of J&K”.
There is a need to build on this narrative with a greater intensity in heart-to-heart talk between the Centre and Kashmir. Something has already been achieved: unprecedented tourist footfall and other eye-pleasing optics. There is need to do something more.
The most important task for the Centre, and there are plenty of opportunities, to lift the morale of the people in Kashmir by making them partners in the nation building, and once they and sense this, the requirement of the security prism with which Kashmir is viewed will get automatically removed .
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.