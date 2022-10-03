How to change security prism?

Each and every time this plea was advanced, it drew its own interpretation. The leaders were accused of launching this campaign to undermine the work of the security forces and create a wedge between them and the people.

It was seen as something that directly or indirectly held the security apparatus and those operating and guiding it for keeping a mindset of the situation where it was in 1990s.

Political motives were attributed to the leaders. There also was a loud counter, how could security prism be removed when Pakistan was sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, through proxy war, killing people.

Pakistan is a factor, rather it is The Factor. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made a very straightforward observation while speaking at an event at Gujarat’s Vadodara: “While India is expert in Information Technology, our neighbouring country ( Pakistan) is expert in international terrorism.”

And when he made this observation, there was a loud applaud from the audience. His words, and the applause that it evoked from the audience showed that how Pakistan is viewed in this country.

But, in this part of the country, some of the leaders feel that “talking to Pakistan is necessary to address the problem of terrorism emanating from across the border.” Some may not like these words, but there is some element of bitter truth in it, when it is said that several other states in the country - Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujrat - have their borders with Pakistan, but these are the people of Jammu and Kashmir who suffer the most because of the conflict (between India and Pakistan on Kashmir). There is a history to it, which at times is spoken in hushed tone, and, at times silence offers a convenient refuge.