How to counter it?

The first and foremost reason for this seems to be the sharp rise in both domestic-level as well as the commercial-level dairy farms in the last year all across the valley.

We should know that the youth have been attracted towards dairy farming owing to subsidy schemes put in place by the Department of Animal Husbandry in order to make the UT self-sufficient in milk production.

Envisaging it as a daily-need, profitable business people established a considerable number of dairy farms mostly at commercial scale, with 5 to 20 cows, not knowing the fact that without proper market analysis or a backup it was going to put them in trouble soon. The milk production, as it seems, is surplus this year and that too in the very lean season of milk production.