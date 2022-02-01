How to counter it?

Dairy is considered to be a recession-free industry, a cash business with a good rate of return, and always in demand. But what has happened this year that the demand for Milk and Milk products has gone down to a never expected extent. It is really disturbing to see farmers draining out their produce for no demand.
The question remains if it is because of the rise of COVID 19 that this business is showing such a slump or there are some other possible reasons for disturbance in the Dairy Cycle. Being associated with this industry I have made an analysis based on my own observations.
The first and foremost reason for this seems to be the sharp rise in both domestic-level as well as the commercial-level dairy farms in the last year all across the valley.
We should know that the youth have been attracted towards dairy farming owing to subsidy schemes put in place by the Department of Animal Husbandry in order to make the UT self-sufficient in milk production.
Envisaging it as a daily-need, profitable business people established a considerable number of dairy farms mostly at commercial scale, with 5 to 20 cows, not knowing the fact that without proper market analysis or a backup it was going to put them in trouble soon. The milk production, as it seems, is surplus this year and that too in the very lean season of milk production.
This has, unfortunately, happened for the first time in the milk history of Kashmir. The whole of the Dairy Cycle has got disturbed, right from the producer to consumer because on one hand the production has tremendously increased by incorporating high yielding cows in dairy sector while on the other hand the consumption has reduced to a certain level.
The agitation of dairy farmers is, therefore, obvious because their produce is hardly in demand. Having limited or no options available to sell its produce a dairy farmer feels dejected at each level.
With the rise of COVID 19, milk by-products like Dahi, Paneer, Cheese, Ghee, Sweets etc., are in least demand which has really contributed to the dwindling dairy market. The demand of Dahi, Ghee and Paneer has gone down to all time low this season while cheese and sweets have negligible demand and the most probable reason is COVID 19.
This fall-off in dairy demand due to shutdown of tea-stalls, hotels, restaurants and confectioneries has given rise to unprecedented recession in dairy industry. A survey conducted by the milk processing plants has shown that the milk revenue has plummeted by 30 -35% between January 2020 to January 2022.
It reveals that every stakeholder is hit by the situation, be it a milk producer, a milk agent, a milk vendor, a milk plant holder, milk distributor or milk retailer.
The costs for milk production have gone high at all levels and it is hard to pass on the higher costs to consumers due to challenging economic conditions. Thus, an undesired anxiety looms over the milk supply chain. This is also one of the reasons that smaller businesses have wound-up their operations while large ones are struggling. In fact, everyone associated with milk industry is in stress at present.
The other reason of the dairy business slump is increased consumption of UHT milk that comes in 100 ML, 200 ML, 500 ML & 1000 ML packaging. A large chunk of population consumes this type of milk as well owing to its extended shelf life and now all time availability in the nook and corner of the valley. I think the consumption of tetra-packed milk has increased to a greater extent over the last couple of years, in particular.
Undoubtedly the present times are tough but it is not to stay too long. I must tell it to all of my readers, based on my experience and expertise in this field. The situation will change. COVID will not last longer. People will again switch to dairy products, the consumption of which has reduced right now.
But the efforts must be made to keep the Dairy Cycle moving, always and ever in future. If the government has put in its efforts in making Kashmir self sufficient in milk, they must also take proper measures to balance it as well and the only solution is to establish a Milk Powder Plant that is what Milk Balance Cycle actually refers to. Sooner the government takes initiatives in this regard better it is going to be for dairy farmers across the valley, in particular, and the dairy sector, in general.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.