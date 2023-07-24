How to eradicate the menace in Kashmir

Kashmir, the most peaceful place in the world, was known as a heaven on earth. In ancient times it was an abode of Rishis, Sufis and Munis because of its natural environment and geographical location. These saints had definitely laid some positive imprints on the minds of the people. The people of this erstwhile state were simple in nature and truthful to their word. It was famous, not only for its natural scenic beauty but for hospitality and good behaviour of its people. The Hindus and Muslims used to live happily and peacefully together. And this style of living together would set an example of co-existence of two communities having different faiths but common language and culture.

In the past drug abuse was unknown to Kashmir. But in some areas, bordering Anantnag and Pulwama near Sangam and its surroundings, some anti-social elements would cultivate bhang (charas) not for the domestic consumption in the valley but would smuggle it out from JK state to other states and in some cases outside country.

But with the onset of militancy in Kashmir, all the social evils including drug abuse gained momentum. Unfortunately the politicians of the yesteryears who were responsible for rigging in 1987 would have never imagined that this undemocratic and unwarranted action on their part would leave such a horrific affect not only on the security of the state, its peaceful atmosphere but also on the cultural values of the people and future of our youth.

In the past the people of Kashmir no doubt were economically not so better off but would carry with them the highest degree of human and social values. The main cause of drug abuse in Kashmir is no doubt the impact of militancy which is responsible for imbalance of social order.

The unequal distribution of wealth, unaccountable money, corruption and increasing graph of unemployment among educated and skilled youth and their dissatisfaction, have also contributed to this menace.

Besides these factors, the lack of supervision of parents on their children, disservice of some black sheep in the society, and some govt. departments by ignoring its disastrous effects on our youth, are also other contributory factors for spreading this abuse.