How to insulate against cyber-attacks

It is a huge concern that people are robbed of their hard earned money by cyber criminals at will. During the ongoing pandemic, the cyber space has been proving a green pasture for the cyber criminals as people have been pushed to board the e-platforms to conduct their financial transactions. However, in the risky atmosphere, there are financial products emerging on the scene which cover the loss suffered by anyone in a cyberattack.

Actually, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic unprecedentedly triggered major social, economic, political and technological changes. In fact, these changes continue unabated as the pandemic is yet to end with Omicron variant driving the third wave. In the financial sector, these virus-induced changes have resulted in innovation of financial products for the well-being of individuals, households and businesses.