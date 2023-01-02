How to make this winter disease free for diabetics?

Watch what you eat:

In order to maintain the skin warm enough, more calories are needed as a fuel hence more food. However, it should be the right kind of food which should be balanced. Plenty of fruits, vegetables, salads, broccoli, carrots, almonds and walnut are highly recommended. Warm beverages like green tea, soups are soothing . Fish, lean meat and paneer are good sources of proteins. Take only small servings of rice and breads because if taken in excess these increase the sugar levels and triglycerides beyond the thresholds. Butter, ghee and egg yolk again are sources of saturated fats which increase the bad cholesterol (LDLc) levels and should be restricted. Blood cholesterol and triglycerides in diabetics are often high.

Prevent illnesses and be cheerful:

Getting vaccinated in time before the onset of winter against influenza in particular and ensuring that a pneumonia shot had been taken in the stipulated period of the last 4 years is always important. Take care of your feet and toes especially if sensations are blunted. Avoid going out in very smoggy and bad quality air atmosphere.

Spending at least one hour for relaxing the mind in the form of listening to music you like, watching a movie or reading something which keeps you in good cheer is helpful in preventing the surge of bad hormones and thus preventing spikes of very high sugar.

Needless to say, taking the prescribed medicines in time and appropriate doses goes a long way to prevent the complications of diabetes. Very erratic levels demand seeing or informing your treating physician.

Take home message:

Winter period is likely to upset the blood sugar control because of reduced physical activities, unhealthy eating habits and behavioural issues. All this leads to upsetting the hormonal balance. It is therefore important to take important measures like continuing indoor physical activities even for shorter periods. Watching your calorie intake and taking good number of fruits, vegetables, nuts and avoiding junk and calorie dense food. Keeping yourself in good humour in these monotonous months is equally important. Finally, keep a track of your blood sugar levels.