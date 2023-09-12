How to overcome a handicap-Dad's way!

Dad was a passionate teacher. He taught with love. He would also passionately listen to radio, watch television, listen to the political commentaries, and in fact rush to listen to the speeches of political and religious leaders. Unfortunately he lost the power to hear in his early forties. His hearing loss was absolute. We tried the best places for his treatment, but to no avail.

For Dad the world changed. However, Dad took what befell him as the wish of Allah. His handicap did not shatter him, did not demoralise him or did not weaken him. He taught again with the same passion, but changed his strategy. To make the two way interaction possible with his handicap at school - he sought the help of ‘Blackboard’ or ‘Mashik’ more often.

At home he taught us focusing on our lip movements and our facial expressions besides relying on notebook and pen. The lessons were never monologues but were always interactive in which we kids participated actively. His lessons became sweeter and smarter with time- most of us retain that aftertaste of his lessons even today.

The prized Philips radio at home that he would cling to in the evenings became useless. He would love to listen to BBC Urdu - sudden disconnection from it was a little difficult.