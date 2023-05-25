How to read the Karnataka result

Election results of the Karnataka Assembly which has catapulted Congress to the seat of power will resonate in the knowledgeable circles. It is the fourth one of the similar kind so far as the outcome is concerned.

Read with previous year’s Himachal Pradesh Assembly election and two elections of Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh ; the result has many things to tell.

That so called ‘Nationalism' and the sectarian rhetoric can be hyped to a limit where after they turn into the story of diminishing returns: that ‘local' has preference over ‘national' when it comes to the real business of providing bread, butter and the shelter.

Issue of corruption too found traction with the Karnataka electors. Common thread of these results is that BJP which as usual went into these elections armed with all available political and “other” ammunition has failed to find favor with the electorate .

Out of many, one message is loud that the result has rejuvenated the sagging morale of Congress party and its leadership which may stand them in a good stead at the time when preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha election are afoot.