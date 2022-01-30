Human Development Index and COVID-19

Such comparisons can promote a policy debate about government policy priorities in the first place and health priorities (COVID-19 priorities) in the second place. We can measure health dimension by parameters such as life expectancy, mean years of schooling, and gross national income per capita.

Similarly, we can assess the health dimension during COVID-19 by focusing on life expectancy at birth, years of schooling, and gross national income per capita. The three HDI scores are then aggregated into a composite index making use of geometric mean. Hence, HDI is the geometric mean of normalized indices for each of the above mentioned three parameters.

But, the fact is that the COVID-19 pandemic is unchecking human development issues. With COVID-19 increasing with every passing day, the world has hit very hard on all human development constituents. COVID-19 came up with the largest dip in economic and social activities that had worse repercussions than the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.