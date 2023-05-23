A minor girl was killed in an attack by a leopard at Zamboor-Pattan village in Uri on May 22. Reports said the girl was grazing the cattle in a field when the incident occurred. This is the first such incident in Uri this year. Last year five children were killed in leopard attacks there.

Such tragic and shocking incidents create panic among the people. Reports of human-wildlife conflict keep on coming from time to time from different areas in Kashmir.

Only few months back two leopards were spotted at several places in the uptown Srinagar. Their presence led to panic among the residents. The officials of Wildlife Protection Department kept on visiting the affected areas and tried to trap the leopards if spotted at that time.