Following rise in the incidents of human-wildlife conflict in different parts of Kashmir, the Wildlife Protection Department has issued an advisory, and appealed the people living in such areas to strictly follow it.

A minor was killed and several other persons were injured in such incidents. According to experts since the fruit season has set in, the wild animals, particularly bears, move towards the orchards and attack people. There were reports of leopards being spotted in some areas.

The presence of wild animals and the subsequent attacks have been causing panic among the people. The people in the human-wildlife hit areas keep on appealing the officials of wildlife protection department to visit their areas to trap the wild animals.