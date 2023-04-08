Humanity Chopped

The dehumanisation of human beings is a disturbing phenomenon that has been happening throughout history. One of the most egregious examples of this is the act of killing and chopping others.

When we hear about such brutal acts of violence, our first reaction is often one of shock and disbelief. How could someone do something so inhumane?! However, as we delve deep into the psychology of violence, we begin to understand how dehumanization plays a critical role in these atrocities.

Spontaneous and organized murders are two very different forms of violence, yet both leave a trail of devastation and pain. Spontaneous murder refers to the act of killing another person without any premeditation or planning.