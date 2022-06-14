Hundred percent electrification

Generating more power is the job of PDD and not indulging into electricity pilferage is the responsibility of the consumers.

Even if some of them steal power, it is the duty of official machinery to act tough against such elements. Unfortunately, not much attention was given in past at generating more power despite huge potential to do so.

The estimated hydro power potential is 20,000 MW in J&K, which continues to import power from outside to meet its increasing demand.

Some consumers say the question is not only how much power is generated in Jammu and Kashmir, but also that how much from the generated power is supplied here.

The government officials said that it is not practically, technically, or legally permissible that entire power generated by NHPC projects here will be given to J&K.