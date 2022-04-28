Hydatidosis: A Parasitic Disease

Although the adult tapeworms are only about five millimetres long, hydatid cysts are commonly several centimetres across. Occasionally they can be the size of a football, especially in humans. If a large cyst is located in an area of the body with rigid boundaries, such as the brain or lungs, the consequences can be serious.

Tapeworm eggs are very sticky and quite resilient. They can stick to the dog’s coat and transfer to the hands of humans when patting the dog. If proper hygiene is not practised these eggs may then be ingested. Once ingested the eggs can develop into cysts.

They can also be carried by flies, beetles, footwear, clothing, wind and water. Eggs can survive freezing for a year and remain infective for six months in cool moist conditions such as on pasture.

Under hot, dry summer conditions they may only last three weeks. Intermediate hosts are usually herbivores, especially sheep, but omnivores such as pigs and humans are also infected.