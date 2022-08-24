Hype on new electoral rolls in J&K is absolutely flimsy

It would be in order to place on record for the information of the public at large that the citizens and state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir have been voting in the other states and union territories of the country wherever they got themselves registered as voters since inception of the democratic process in the country.

They vote for both the Parliamentary as well as the Assembly elections in the states where they continue to live. Consequent upon their jobs, businesses or migrations due to one reason or the other, they have also purchased lands, properties and other assets throughout the length and breadth of the country without any sort of controversy in this regard in these states and UTs.

Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Buddhists of the erstwhile J&K state live almost in all parts of India for the last several decades and enjoy their rights as ordinary citizens accordingly. Moreover, this practice is in vogue irrespective of the social and religious background of the people of the JKUT and all sections of the population in J&K have been engaged in such a practice all along.

This practice is not limited to voting only. There are glaring examples when prominent persons of J&K would contest elections from outside the state and get elected to the parliament of India.

They would eventually be made even ministers in the Union Cabinet. Gulam Nabi Azad and Mufti M Sayeed are classic examples in this regard who got elected from Maharashtra and UP respectively and were later appointed as the ministers in the government of India.

Their contesting of elections were not subjected to the controversy of non-locals getting elected from the respective states. Law didn’t permit such a controversy nor it permits now.