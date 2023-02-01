I almost lost my mother

I took my mother to them and described her condition. I asked them to check the Blood Pressure. When finally one of them agreed and put the Pressure Cuff around my mother’s arm, she concluded that the systolic number was 240 while the diastolic was 105. She looked confused and wasn’t sure of anything, so asked her other colleague to check the BP.

As she passed on the apparatus and the other doctor started to monitor the pressure, her conclusion contradicted the first one’s findings, now it showed 220/105. “Ab kya kare” they said to each other, laughing. Sitting on the chair with her head bursting and her arteries about to rupture, my mother was in agonising pain.

I couldn’t see this and interrupted their seemingly funny conversation, asking them to prescribe a T. Zapiz 0.5, so it may relieve my mother of some pain while controlling the Blood Pressure. However, they didn’t agree, and asked me to get an ECG checkup done. I dissented, and said that I have experienced it before, and that there was no need to get the ECG report.

I was worried that delaying the antidote would turn the situation more serious; may Allah save her from trouble, that her arteries might be damaged. However, they countered by saying that they won’t give any antidote unless I get the ECG done. Helpless, I took my mother, who could now barely walk, to the ECG room.