I said Adab, she said Namaskar. In my Adab was vulnerability and in her Namaskar was insecurity. Nature was smiling and birds were chirping. Blue sky had pervaded above all.

Between my Adab and her Namaskar was missing that indiscernible existential thread. Nature alone knew it. Our lips tried to manage the language, but eyes could not express it. It was an imitation of those blending times.

Mimicry has given us strength. It hides our distrust and paints our expressions. It is with us since the times we had non-native mode of existence. It is that historical dumbness, since Zoon gave us that gloom of separation and Arnimal painted it in her pathos that was our lived religion.

Despite our upheavals, we lived in waakhs and shulks, wept in Zoon’s sorrow, and mourned the loss. We learnt the language of laughing at our humiliations during Mughals, Pathans, Sikhs, and Dogras.

Great Abdullah and Nehru had shaken hands to regain the lost nativity, which was generated by Lalded and Nund Reshi provided it a flow. We lost it in the fragmentation of culture. Instead of looking inwards; we shifted our referent posts.

The new middle class took legitimacy in the confessional politics. Managed and directed from the distant places, our power elite with the neo rich class, especially after 60s gradually worked against the blending traditions and condemned the shared history. Its climax came in closing 1990, when the core was split into two contesting parts. Pandits got displaced. They did not beg, nor did they perish.

Their passion for education came to their rescue. In camps and apartments, in heat waves with water scarcity, they embraced the hard sufferings of displacement for the sake of the education of their children. They became world citizens invoking their Lalded - Nund Reshi Traditions with pride and fresh fervor.

On the other hand, our people in Kashmir were trodden down by the conflict dynamics. The war on terror gained ground in new normal world. The writ of the state has worked. Cleave of weekly calendars, disengagement with stone pelting and opening out of institutions have gradually brought routine life back. This has given people time to introspect.

Unimagined problems and social defacing have surfaced with multiple narratives. The disintegration of families, break down of social norms, drug addictions in the youth, failing of marriages and reluctance to get married are the new actualities.

This has cast gloom with pain. Locations, land digitalization and map formulations are open to scrutiny. The local elitism is melting but new language of mimicry has appeared.