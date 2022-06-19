IAS NAGAR : Fact Check

"Life of a student studying in Old Rajinder Nagar deserves a documentary.’’

Certifying the above words, I accompanied my journalist friend to the Mecca Of The Civils – Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi. One recorded and one wrote. Together, we uncovered some dirt and I will unveil some dark.

As soon as I stepped out of the metro, the blistering and baking heat wave slapped me hard. The CNG odour laden winds perturbed my respiratory tract for a minute. The latitudinal location of the national capital makes it unwelcoming and inhospitable for most part of the year.

Nevertheless, I was firm on my exploration. With my aqua filled backpack, I began my sojourn. Minutes later and down the stairs, I was in a colourful cloud of crowd, chaos and confusion. Bitterly buzzing was the atmosphere. Failingly faltered were the faces. Cluelessly calm was Aiman – the author.