Idealism, Bone or Bane?

This quizzical question whether ideal mental disposition is ineffectual or worthwhile, is tough to answer and expound homely. My stature is not worth the topic chosen.
Having said that, I endeavour to write something on the topic because, of late, I ascertained myself vacillating between an ideal structure and conventional middle-class disposition. What do we study for? If somebody were to ask me this question, I would point-blank riposte that we study just for money.
This is a horrific fact. In our heart of hearts, we know what we are chasing to accomplish. Through chicanery and sugar-coated propositions, we can make others believe of the ideal propensities we pretend to harbour but in reality, our motivation is always to work for self-aggrandizement and pompousness.
The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “Destruction is for the slave of dinar and dirham (money).” The worst kind of life is the life that is lived for the sake of money only. Wealth is having a pivotal importance in our lives, undoubtedly. Nonetheless, jockeying lifetime for the cause of wealth acquisition is a serious malady that needs the treatment forthwith.
Life is not easy. Hope, expectation and struggle make them one. Even if they don’t make the life easy, they egg on us to strive for a mental disposition that rules out everything which is unimportant and unnecessary.
When needless, negative and dissuading paraphernalia is subtracted, we come out of the mental shackle that binds us with the trivial things, hence increasing our power of contemplation and imagination.
When this level has been reached, it’s natural for such a freed mind to come up with the altruistic, practical and implementable solutions to global conundrums viz, climate change.
This we call idealism. An idealistic person thinks beyond his personality and self. He thinks for the betterment of humanity. He thinks for the serenity of humanity. He dreams of a society which is utterly based on egalitarian foundations. Haplessly, there is a tradition which has been followed by the bulk unknowingly.
It appears that our train of thoughts is not impervious. We have been made to believe that idealism and idealistic thoughts look good on papers and in deliberations. Accomplishing them is a utopia. They are impractical and unachievable. Hence striving for them is an exercise in futility.
When we delve deep into the Islamic history, achievement of idealistic things appears not to be far-fetched. Idealism appears to be approachable and gettable with an emphatic and vehement floundering that we normally are loath to put in.
During the time of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), revamping of that society on egalitarian precepts was an idealistic endeavour. Who could have thought then, that the society which was deeply engrossed in villainous activities, would shun devilry and transform into a society where every kind of ungodly and depraved stuff would eventually get weeded out?
As against the ideally influenced principles, the conventional mindset that the bulk associates itself with is, in order to avoid the challenges, hiccups and mortification, compromise on your vision. Scale it down. If you don’t, your survival become precarious.
This is the most vicious and pernicious state of mind. Idealistic thought process strengthens your personality. Though it’s not a must, the idealistic mental disposition propels you to aim for perfection. Whether or not you get it, it makes you enough stout both mentally and psychologically to deal with obstacles that life hurls at you.
The conventional train of thoughts and actions have malicious ramifications which are discernible only in the long run. The ideal thought process and action, even if practically unfulfilled, decorates you with positive energy. The conventional desires, certainly with exceptions, make an individual supercilious.
However, the ideal destinations embed a sense of realisation of flimsiness of human existence. The mind that yearns for idealism, knows the true value of education and learning. Such a mind never runs after material desires. Such a mind never creates nexus between money and knowledge, knowing full well the discrete positions they hold.
Inculcation of ideally positive and lucrative seed of thoughts is one of the fundamental responsibilities of parents. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “The best gift that parents can endow their children with is education and upbringing.”
Therefore, instillation of ideally positive mental set up is the cornerstone of parenting. Unfortunately, the bulk of the parents have been ignoring this responsibility, whether wittingly or unwittingly is debatable. Allah says in the Quran, “There is not a single living creature but that I am responsible for its livelihood.” Ergo, imbuing into your children greed of materialism right from the inception is redundant and counterproductive.
Syed Shahab U Din Andrabi is a law student at JMI, New Delhi.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.