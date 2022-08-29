Idealism, Bone or Bane?

This quizzical question whether ideal mental disposition is ineffectual or worthwhile, is tough to answer and expound homely. My stature is not worth the topic chosen.

Having said that, I endeavour to write something on the topic because, of late, I ascertained myself vacillating between an ideal structure and conventional middle-class disposition. What do we study for? If somebody were to ask me this question, I would point-blank riposte that we study just for money.

This is a horrific fact. In our heart of hearts, we know what we are chasing to accomplish. Through chicanery and sugar-coated propositions, we can make others believe of the ideal propensities we pretend to harbour but in reality, our motivation is always to work for self-aggrandizement and pompousness.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “Destruction is for the slave of dinar and dirham (money).” The worst kind of life is the life that is lived for the sake of money only. Wealth is having a pivotal importance in our lives, undoubtedly. Nonetheless, jockeying lifetime for the cause of wealth acquisition is a serious malady that needs the treatment forthwith.