IGRAMS: A Hotline of Hope

BY HARIS SHAH
For the last three years, the level of corruption in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has considerably gone down. Thanks to Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (IGRAMS). It is a one-stop solution for all the grievances and problems of the general public.
It ensures complete accountability in administrative functioning. It lessens the woes of common citizens of J&K. IGRAMS was launched on September 11, 2020. This citizen-friendly web portal has ensured transparency at the grassroots level.
It takes care of all the malfunctions. It nabs the officials indulging in corruption. It provides a timely redress to all the complaints lodged by the citizens. This system has a dedicated call center for non-tech savvy citizens. The status of the complaints can be monitored online.
Governor’s grievance cell is just a text or call away now. IGRAMS is a public platform where complaints ranging from governance to Judiciary to health, everything except frivolous is entertained. It works round the clock and takes prompt action.
They receive complaints regarding drug abuse, domestic violence, scams, scandals, and mismanagement. It works as a catalyst. It is a people’s place. It indeed has become the voice of the voiceless. Before 2019, lethargic governance and the slow work culture had accumulated rust in officialdom.
It is a revolution loading. IGRAMS has an established help desk where anybody can ping, post, or poke. The team works SMART: “Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound.”
I learned about its launch through this esteemed daily. We, a group of like-minded youth, filed RTIs and recorded our grievances on the portal and we were shocked to see the prompt response of the administration, since we were not used to it.
The developmental works which were not completed in last one decade were completed in record-time. Earlier, the bossy Block Development Officers would assign works for those contractors who would grease their palms. It doesn’t happen anymore. At least in Kashmir’s smallest district, Shopian. We make sure to keep track of the works and their deadlines.
Here are a few examples of how IGRAMS has revolutionised the system.
The foundation of a water supply scheme was laid by Jal Shakti department. The pipeline was fitted alongside the main road leading to Shopian town. The road was upgraded at a total cost of INR 25 crore under PMGSY.
The leakage in the pipeline damaged the road resulting in cracks, pothole and ditches at multiple locations. Despite repeated complaints by the village men, PMGSY Shopian chapter and Jal Shakti department played blame game. It only aggravated the inconvenience of the residents, it also caused loss to state exchequer also. But IGRAMS solved the issue within time.
Shopian has produced several players of international repute. They have represented the country on global platforms in last six years. But Shopian lacks playgrounds. After lot of hectic parleys, one cricket stadium was upgraded at the cost of INR 25 lakh.
The contractor didn’t work as per the approved DPR (Detailed Project report). The quality of work was extremely poor. The concerned Junior Engineer (J.E) didn’t bother to come and monitor the work being executed under his jurisdiction.
He ignored our pleas. Finally, IGRAMS came to our rescue. Within 10 days, the said contractor and other officials reached the spot, swung into action. The residents were happy to see the impact of a complaint filed by villagers on IGRAMS.
Roads define the development of villages. During B2V meetings, the villagers enthusiastically participated and suggested an important link road on priority and everyone agreed.
The plan was finalised. Once the plan was uploaded, the project was missing from the file. We, again, filed a complaint on IGRAMS and the project was prioritised.
These are just few examples of only one village. Imagine the amount of work done by IGRAMS on daily basis throughout the year in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.
This piece is a thank you note. I hope the LG Admin will streamline the work-culture at par with other states of the country.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.