IGRAMS: A Hotline of Hope

It takes care of all the malfunctions. It nabs the officials indulging in corruption. It provides a timely redress to all the complaints lodged by the citizens. This system has a dedicated call center for non-tech savvy citizens. The status of the complaints can be monitored online.

Governor’s grievance cell is just a text or call away now. IGRAMS is a public platform where complaints ranging from governance to Judiciary to health, everything except frivolous is entertained. It works round the clock and takes prompt action.

They receive complaints regarding drug abuse, domestic violence, scams, scandals, and mismanagement. It works as a catalyst. It is a people’s place. It indeed has become the voice of the voiceless. Before 2019, lethargic governance and the slow work culture had accumulated rust in officialdom.

It is a revolution loading. IGRAMS has an established help desk where anybody can ping, post, or poke. The team works SMART: “Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound.”