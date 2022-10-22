I’m not a private school owner

Ideals are always great, so are ideas. Alway great. But in the world we live in, the distance between the ideal and the actual is greater. Regulation is an instruments that impedes the human tendency to run away from ideals, from standards, and from general expectations.

In an ideal world we don’t need a regulator. And in the actual world, regulator cannot act ideally. An understanding of nuance, and a grasp of actual, in its entirety, is the hallmark of an efficient regulator.

Ideally, education is the responsibility of state. Actually, state shoulders are too unwilling to carry this burden, and state-mind is cluttered with some other priorities. So the original sinner is the state.

The result: in Kashmir, like other places, community took it upon itself to perform the job. Hence we have schools established by the community, all across Kashmir.

Good or not-so-good, different sections of our community came up with schools to impart education. The Christian missionaries, one must not steal the credit from them, created benchmarks in imparting what we call modern education, to our children.