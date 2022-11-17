Imam Bukhari: Guardian of Tradition

Allah had declared in Surah Juma’h, in the Holy Quran that“Along with others of them who have not yet joined them. He is the Mighty, Wise.” This underlines the fact that virtuous people like Imam Bukhari would be born who would take the beacon light of Islam in their hands and illume it with their true and rightful efforts even after the Prophet (SAW) and make the religion of Islam a living example and symbol. Imam Bukhari appeared on the scene at a time when the greats of Hadith like Ahmad Bin Hanbal, Yahya Bin Moin and Ali Bin Madini were revered and were held in high esteem by the Islamic scholars and by the public.

Imam Bukhari (RA) was born on 13th of Shawwal in 194 A.H. in Bukhara in the territory of Khurasan, West Turkistan.

His father left for the heavenly abode when the great Imam Bukhari was very young and he was then nourished and looked after by his mother. At the age of ten only he launched to learn the study of Hadith.

He travelled to Mecca when he was sixteen and was convoyed by his mother and elder brother. He made his mother and brother to go back and himself remained in Mecca for two years. He roamed and researched the traditions of the last Prophet (SAW) in al-Hijaz for six years in total which actually covered Mecca and Madina.