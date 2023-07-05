Impact of Washington Apple on Kashmir Apple industry

The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, representing the elected apex body of all fruit associations in the valley has expressed displeasure over the Government’s recent decision to reduce the import duty on Washington Apple from 70% to 50%.

The Valley-based fruit growers and dealers fear that the reduction in import duty will have significant repercussions, leading to a surge in the import of Washington Apple into Indian markets.

“Such a development would result in limited opportunities for the domestic production of apples. Currently, the Kashmir Valley produces an impressive 22 lakh metric tons of apples, with approximately 70% of households in the J&K being directly or indirectly dependent on this sector.”

The Union said that the Washington Apple is renowned for its high-quality standards, and the previous 70% import duty ensured that it remained in a different league compared to premium Indian apples.

However, with the reduction in import duty, the Union said, the cost of Washington Apple will decrease, posing a severe threat to the domestic apple industry in Indian markets.

They said that they have already endured heavy losses in recent years due to various factors and now, they fear that the Government’s decision to slash the import duty would exacerbate their struggles, potentially leading to financial hardships.

In light of these concerns, the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union has appealed to the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and other high-level officials in the administration to intervene, urging them to take up the matter with the concerned quarters of the Government of India, seeking an immediate reversal of the decision to reduce the import duty on Washington Apple.

A reduction in import duty on Washington apples could have both positive and negative impacts on the apple industry in Kashmir.