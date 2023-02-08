Impacting J&K, Ladakh

The BYS, apart from other developments, has unknowingly achieved something of a great significance- opening channels of communications with the general public particularly in Kashmir. The Centre and the Lt Governor’s administration was better advised to let the ‘padyatra’ culminate as planned and unhindered. It resulted in people getting a chance to give vent to their genuine feelings and grouse.

There is no doubt that the 4000-kilometeres BJY is a landmark in the recent history of India. A single largest initiative undertaken to establish mass contact with the people and Mr Gandhi achieved it with aplomb, dignity and lot of resilience. Whatever happened in Kashmir conveys the true spirit of accomplishment.

The BJY has opened new vistas for Congress- particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, and elsewhere in the country- to rediscover its moorings and set an all-encompassing alternative agenda, there is certainly a wake-up call for the ruling dispensation. In the context of J and K they must dispel the impression that all is well and moving in the right direction.

There is a strong reason- for the Centre and the UT administration- to listen to the emanating voices rather than outrightly rejecting.

Protesting in the sub-zero temperature of Ladakh under open sky, Mr Wangchuk’s might look and sound to be a lonely voice that ended up becoming a rallying point, or people braving snowfall and icy-winds to join Mr Gandhi’s bandwagon might seem to be a pleasurable visual.

These are the indices of people’s thinking and aspirations and could be addressed through strengthening the channels of communications which the BJY has knowingly or unknowingly thrown open.