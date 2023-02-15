Implementation of policies is needed

BY PEER URFA MOIN

Education is not only an institution for gaining knowledge but also a process of knowing the inner self. The paradox of education is its skilled capital productivity.

The education in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is structurally formulated on a five tier model which comprises of primary, middle and higher secondary schools, colleges and universities.

If we consider the statistical data, J&K has the literacy rate of 68%. The educational development in J&K began in 1857, by the son of Maharaja Gulab Singh and the second Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Rambir Singh.

Christian missionaries and Muslim organizations also played a significant role in the promotion of education in J&K.