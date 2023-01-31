Importance of Greenhouse Sheds

BY SAHIL MANZOOR

A recent study by international scientists in collaboration with the food and agriculture organization of the United Nations revealed that there are about 1,100 vegetable species with a great variety of uses and growth forms cultivated throughout the globe. Vegetables and fruits are the essential food items for the better survival of humans on this blue planet.

In Kashmir valley winters are very harsh, and survival of life gets very hard. There are so many reasons behind that. Our farmers are not well equipped during this period, and our authorities also don’t make adequate effort to minimise the shortage of vegetables during the period.

Nowadays, in Kashmir valley the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing, this is very unfortunate. People are suffering and ailing from different nutrient deficiency diseases.

During winters pulses, and dried vegetables are also used but during the studies it has been found that dried vegetables are not good for health and there are chances of getting ill by consuming them.

Today, I am going to highlight the role of the horticulture department: how the department improves the distribution, installation of greenhouse shed schemes and distribution of vegetable saplings among the growers.