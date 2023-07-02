A number of important directions were given by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta at a high-level meeting of civil and police administration on Sunday.
The main focus of the meeting was to review the traffic scenario on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and on the roads leading to Pahalgam and Baltal, in view of the ongoing Amarnath yatra.
Chief Secretary gave some significant directions to the concerned authorities regarding traffic movement during the yatra. He also emphasised on taking full advantage of Integrated Command and Control Centres established in both Srinagar and Jammu cities for better management of traffic.
Chief Secretary stated that the Amarnath pilgrims are free to visit other tourist spots also in Kashmir by adhering to Road Opening Party (ROP) related guidelines.
He also passed on directions regarding providing opportunities to the locals to do trade as per the past practice, strictly complying with RFID based registrations.
According to an official press release, the Chief Secretary directed facilitating the movement of civilians including tourists as well on the highway. Dr Mehta added that J&K has moved much ahead and “our approach towards the management of affairs should be facilitative.”
He impressed upon the concerned to streamline both tourists and civilian traffic along with the yatris for their movement on the National Highway. He observed that the highway today is in much better shape with four lanes and tunnels except few difficult stretches.
It is being hoped that all the directions are strictly adhered to for the smooth traffic movement on the highway during yatra. It is important that there is no confusion or lack of coordination among the officials implementing the traffic management plan on the ground.
The confusion and lack of coordination leads to chaos and traffic related problems. There are traffic jams. Those travelling on the highway or on the Pahalgam and Baltal roads sometimes complain of undue restrictions. Chief Secretary during the high level meeting directed the concerned officials that there should be no undue restrictions.
All arrangements must be made and all steps taken for the safety and smooth movement of the pilgrims during the yatra. There must not be any compromise on this.
But at the same time unnecessary problems and inconvenience to the commuters must be avoided. After the directions by the Chief Secretary it is being hoped that there will be further smooth traffic movement on the highway and on Pahalgam and Baltal roads.