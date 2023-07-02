Important directions

It is being hoped that all the directions are strictly adhered to for the smooth traffic movement on the highway during yatra. It is important that there is no confusion or lack of coordination among the officials implementing the traffic management plan on the ground.

The confusion and lack of coordination leads to chaos and traffic related problems. There are traffic jams. Those travelling on the highway or on the Pahalgam and Baltal roads sometimes complain of undue restrictions. Chief Secretary during the high level meeting directed the concerned officials that there should be no undue restrictions.

All arrangements must be made and all steps taken for the safety and smooth movement of the pilgrims during the yatra. There must not be any compromise on this.

But at the same time unnecessary problems and inconvenience to the commuters must be avoided. After the directions by the Chief Secretary it is being hoped that there will be further smooth traffic movement on the highway and on Pahalgam and Baltal roads.